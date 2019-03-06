Manta ray meat confiscated in Carbon market

Cebu City, Philippines — The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries in Central Visayas (DVMF-7) confiscated manta ray meat being sold in the Carbon public market on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019.

DVMF-7 confiscated 50 kilos of manta ray meat after receiving a report from Carbon Market Administrator, lawyer Winifredo Orcullo.

Dr. Alice Utlang, head of DVMF told Cebu Daily News Digital that the manta ray meat was placed inside a cooler, hidden beneath different kinds of fishes.

The selling of manta ray meat is prohibited by law because it is part of the list of endangered species.

“A penalty of P1,000 per kilo ang ma bayran sa tanan nga masikop nga mag sell, karga, ug manguha,” said Dr. Utlang.

Dr. Utlang said that they failed to identify the owner of the manta ray meat since it was left unattended when her team arrived.

The confiscated manta ray meat was said to be missing some of the its parts and is now under the custody of DVMF.

“Hangyo nako sa atong mga kaigsuonan nga kumakaon ana nga undagan nag kaon aron wa nay mamalit ug wa nay mamaligya ug manguha ana” said Dr. Utlang. /bmjo