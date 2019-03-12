5 Essential tips to remember before you shop at SM City Cebu’s 3-day-sale

Let’s admit it, whether you belong to the upper, middle or lower income class, it is no secret that Filipinos love sales and have a knack on getting the most haul at the most affordable price.

One of the highly anticipated sales is SM City Cebu’s biggest 3-day-sale this weekend on March 15-17.

With hordes of bargain-hunters going to this sale event, there’s one important thing you must remember aside from your budget – survival.

What other way to do this than to come well-prepared and equipped with these essential tips and things to live by before SM City Cebu’s sale of a lifetime.

1.) Make a list of your priorities – Begin this with a question to yourself, “What do I need right now?”. Make it your top priority and list down the stores you’re gonna visit. In need of a household fixture? Ace Hardware. Baby Diapers? Baby Company. It’s easy as that. Make sure to stick to the plan for a hassle-free shopping experience.

2.) Wear comfortable clothing – It’s a mall – of course you want to wear your best #OOTD. But since you’re going to a big sale, you may want to look your best and wear a more comfortable ensemble. To give you a tip, a pair of Adidas sneakers and a basic top and pants from Uniqlo might just do the trick. Of course, this is optional, but if you want to shop your way to the biggest deals, this is highly suggested.

3.) Download the SM Supermalls app – If you want to save the hassle of looking for your target shops, using a store locator will surely come in handy. Download the SM Supermalls app in Apple Store and Google Play and search for SM City Cebu.

4.) Schedule your time and arrive early – You know what they say, the early bird catches the worm. If you arrive early, you get first dibs on the discounted items.

If you’re planning to go on Friday, get an additional 10% discount for a whole day of shopping if you’re an SM Prestige cardholder. On Saturday, if you’re an SM Prestige, SMAC cardholder or BDO Rewards Card holder, get an additional 10%discount from 9AM to 12NN. On Sunday, get another additional 10% discount from 5PM to 7PM. These discounts are only available in participating SM affiliates

5.) Bring a large tote bag – Sure, stores give you their own versions of containers for your loot. But just to make sure you don’t run out of enough arms to hold your loot bags, why not bring a large tote bag to help you carry everything altogether – right? You may also opt to purchase SM City Cebu’s environment-friendly bags if you don’t have one.

SM City Cebu’s 3-day-sale is every bargain-hunters’ dream with up to 70% markdown on a wide array of great selections. Visit https://www.facebook.com/smcitycebuofficial/ regularly to keep posted for more promos and sales

