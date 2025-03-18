Cebu City declares ‘state of emergency’ at Buhisan school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the discovery of ground cracks and structural vulnerabilities, the elementary school in the mountain barangay of Buhisan in Cebu City was placed under a state of emergency.

The declaration will expedite the release of disaster funds to address safety concerns that may include the need to implement retrofitting of the school building without having to go through the usual bidding process.

As a long term plan, the city government may decide for the school’s eventual transfer to another location, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said.

READ: Buhisan school: Mayor Garcia open to suspend face-to-face classes

Until safety measures are set in place, Garcia said that school children will have to shift to blended and modular learning.

Ground cracks

In a report, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) mentioned of the ground cracks that were found at the Buhisan Elementary School which the agency attributed to the area’s geomorphological characteristics, underlying lithology and modifications to the slope.

The same report also |highlighted evidence of active slope instability and structural damage, emphasizing that the priority should be the relocation of the school to safer ground to ensure the safety of the students and the teachers.”

READ: Council asks DEPW, DPWH to repair Busay school building with cracks

Moreover, MGB-7 has recommended the conduct of additional engineering assessments, advised against further development in landslide-prone areas, and proposed the installation of drainage systems, warning signs, and restricted access to its unstable sections.

A separate inspection conducted by the Office of the Building Official (OBO) also mentioned of the discovery cracks in the school’s walls, slabs, floors, and beams.

READ: Symptoms of a sick house

Previously, City Engineer Jonathan Tumulak said that addressing the school’s structural concerns must be completed by September 2025.

State of Emergency

Using the EMB report as basis, members of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CCDRRMC) convened for an emergency meeting on Tuesday to declared a state of emergency at Buhisan Elementary School and its surrounding areas.

CDRRMO Chairman Ramil Ayuman said the declaration aims to expedite the allocation of disaster funds to address safety concerns.

However, the CDRRMO resolution will still need the approval of the City Council before funds could be allocated for the purpose.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairman of the City Council’s Committee on Disaster Risk Reduction Management, Safety, and Climate Change Adaptation, is set to present the resolution to the legislative body during their session on Wednesday, March 19.

Temporary learning arrangements

In an interview on Tuesday, Garcia, said that due to the worsening weather conditions, the city government has agreed for pupils in Brgy. Buhisan to shift to blended and modular learning.

“I was supposed to meet them today, but to iron out the details, the CDRRMO, the local school board, and the Department of Education (DepEd) handled the discussions. As of yesterday, we agreed to shift classes to online or modular learning this week due to heavy rain forecasts,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the shift to blended learning will now be up to the school principal to implement, stressing that safety must be prioritized.

Potential relocation

While they implement retrofitting of the school building, Garcia acknowledged the long-term need to relocate Buhisan Elementary School that also caters to a growing number of pupils coming from nearby barangays like Tisa.

One proposed relocation site is a 4,000 to 5,000-square-meter property located behind the barangay hall. However, the land is privately owned, and acquisition discussions are still ongoing.

Garcia said the city government is considering the acquisition of the lot but noted that this process would take time.

“As to the relocation, it will not be easy because Barangay Buhisan is in the highlands, and only a few areas are suitable for construction. Some locations are also landslide-prone,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP