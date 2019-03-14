Nadine Lustre personally chosen by director to portray Maya in ‘Ulan’

Cebu City, Philippines — Writer-director Irene Villamor’s film, “Ulan” officially opened in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The movie is headlined by Multimedia Princess Nadine Lustre together with Kapamilya actors Carlo Aquino and Marco Gumabao.

According to a statement sent by Viva Artist Agency, Lustre was personally chosen by Villamor to portray the character of Maya.

“Nadine and I sat on the first day of shoot and we talked for almost an hour, naka-costume na siya nun, ready for blocking na. But I had to pause and we just sat away from the crowd and talked about the bigger things in life. About what this movie means to me and to her. About our nervousness. And I said to her this is going to be our journey together, because Maya has been there with me since I was young,” Villamor said.

“Ulan” centers on the story of Maya, a hopeless romantic who works as an editorial assistant in a publishing company.

She fell in love before and experienced heartbreak twice.

Maya will meet Peter, a character played by Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino. His character is described as kind, thoughtful, helpful, and a boyfriend material.

Completing the cast in the movie are Marco Gumabao and AJ Muhlach who will portray as Maya’s ex-lovers.

“Ulan” is one of Lustre’s solo movies without real life boyfriend Multimedia Prince James Reid.

Directed and written by Villamor, the movie is produced by Viva Films.

Villamor is the woman behind successful movies like “Camp Sawi”, “Meet Me in St. Gallen”, and “Sid & Aya: Not a Love Story.” /bmjo