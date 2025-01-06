FACES OF CEBU: Rick Gabuya, managing editor, CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rick Gabuya often refers to himself as “the Jurassic Editor,” a tongue-in-cheek nod to his roots in a pre-PC era.

At first glance, his preference for a “quiet and laid-back” newsroom might seem at odds with today’s fast-paced, tech-driven journalism.

“At first I find it really difficult to adjust to this latest band of writers: young, noisy, chaotic and luoran,” he said.

But what Rick lacked in tech savviness, he more than made up for in grit and decades of experience.

As one of the pillars of Cebu’s sports journalism scene, he transformed those initial challenges into an opportunity to lead and mentor a new wave of journalists, content creators, and multimedia storytellers.

In celebration of its sixth anniversary, this special edition of Faces of Cebu turns the spotlight on the heart of CDN Digital’s newsroom—its managing editor, Rick Gabuya.

Rick Gabuya: Humble beginnings

As a young boy, the thought of becoming a journalist never occurred to Rick.

“Throw in my jurassic digital skills and it’s a certified nightmare from the start,” he added.

But Rick loved the written form, and tinkering with the English prose and poetry back in high school – and it was this love that led him to a career in journalism.

During the mid 1990s, he stopped school due to diabetes – a condition he had since he was still an infant. Poor eyesight made it difficult for him to continue his studies.

Desperate to find a job to help his mother, as well as to pay for his maintenance medicine like insulin shots, a relative advised him to apply as copy editor of The Freeman, Cebu’s oldest English newspaper.

Rick got accepted.

Then just a month after landing the copy editor job, the newspaper started looking for a Sports Correspondent. Rick’s supervisor told him about the vacancy.

“I applied and for almost two years was Assistant Sports Editor (for The Freeman),” he said.

Then in 1998, Inquirer expanded to Cebu with Cebu Daily News, and Rick was invited to join the pioneering team as its Sports Editor. He held the position until the newspaper pivoted to fully digital.

As Managing Editor

Rick never imagined himself as a sports journalist, let alone a managing editor—a role that not only surpassed his long-held position as Sports Editor but also carried far greater responsibility.

Managing editors juggle both editorial oversight and operational demands, a balancing act Rick initially wanted no part of.

When the offer first came, he candidly admitted, “I was the least excited about it.”

In fact, he flat-out declined.

“The fast-paced world of digital news terrifies me,” he said,“How could this Jurassic editor possibly lead a fully digital newsroom? Those noisy, chaotic newsroom monsters would eat me alive!”

But fate—and Rick’s passion for writing and storytelling—had other plans.

Before long, he found himself back in the newsroom

“Fast forward, I can say that I’ve totally adjusted to the system. Maybe they’re right, I am now the biggest monster in the newsroom but the most friendly too,” said Rick in jest.

“I am also lucky to have with me some of the most talented young journalists in Cebu. They are mostly new graduates but oozing with potential. Excited to see them soar this early. Less problems, and Mr. T-Rex is happy,” he added.

What’s Next

These days, Rick not only enjoys the company of young generation of storytellers in the newsroom but also embraces the challenges and opportunities that come with the digital age of journalism.

“Every year brings a new chapter at the CDN Newsroom,” Rick shared with a smile. “But this year feels extra special because we’re turning six—and it’s an election year.”

“We’re excited because we know the stories we’ll publish this year carry even greater meaning and impact. As always, every Siloy will stand for the truth and relentlessly seek it, no matter the cost,” he added.

Though he still grapples with keeping up with evolving trends and the ever-changing tools that power digital storytelling, Rick has discovered a deep sense of fulfillment in his role.

“The most fulfilling part would be when our sources say our stories are better written; when our advertisers and industry partners keep coming back to us; when the newsroom operates smoothly and efficiently and the young bloods are well behaved,” he added.

And here’s a message he’d like to share to both traditional and new-age journalists:

“I once read somewhere that Journalism without a moral position is impossible. And that every journalist should be a moralist. That is the message that I want to share with my fellow journalists whether online or traditional.

That the most rewarding thing about our job is when we know that we have uplifted the morality of the community we are serving,”