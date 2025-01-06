Man in Carcar, Cebu sets mother-in-law on fire
CEBU CITY, Philippines – An 84-year-old grandmother is in the hospital after her son-in-law set her on fire during a heated confrontation in Carcar City, south Cebu, on Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2025.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. at the family’s home along Cambuntan Road in Barangay Bolinawan.
According to the victim’s grandson, the elderly woman was doing laundry when the suspect, who was reportedly not welcome in their home, suddenly barged in.
The suspect, known for allegedly abusing his wife—the victim’s daughter—was looking for his spouse.
When his mother-in-law refused to respond, a heated argument ensued.
The situation then escalated when the man grabbed a plastic container of gasoline, doused the elderly woman, and set her ablaze.
Neighbors who witnessed the altercation quickly jumped into action, dousing the flames with water and rushing the woman to a hospital in Cebu City, where she remains under medical care.
Meanwhile, police have confirmed the suspect is in custody as investigations continue.
Carcar City, located approximately 40 kilometers south of Cebu City, is a fourth-class component city.
