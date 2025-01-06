Sinulog 2025: Street parties banned, other activities regulated

CEBU CITY, Philippines—To ensure a safe and smooth celebration of Sinulog in Cebu City on January 18 and 19, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia signed an executive order (EO) imposing regulations on business activities, including a ban on street parties.

EO No. 31, signed by Garcia on Monday, January 6, 2025, prohibits concerts, shows, performances, gigs, events, and other activities that entail or require putting up or using loudspeakers and other sound devices along the Solemn Foot Procession route and Sinulog Parade route from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on January 18 to 12:01 a.m. to 10 p.m. on January 19.

However, business establishments within the procession and parade route “may host, organize, or conduct any of the aforementioned activities beyond the prohibited period provided that there is a special permit issued by the Business Permit Licensing Office (BPLO).”

Aside from the permit, the organizer or establishment must also submit their security and safety plan and an affidavit of undertaking to provide a fully staffed medical triage that will function for the duration of the event and for four hours thereafter.

Moreover, all businesses and establishments are required to make their restrooms available for public use without discriminating between paying customers and non-paying individuals intending to use them.

They are also required to keep their CCTVs in full operation and submit records thereof when required, per City Ordinance Nos. 2381, 2509, 2515, and its amendments.

Lastly, under the EO, the establishments are obligated to ensure the cleanliness of their premises and to maintain the order and upkeep of the surrounding areas both during and after business operating hours.

The regulation will take effect on January 18 (Saturday) and January 19 (Sunday) and any additional days specified by the Cebu City Government through the Office of the Mayor.

SINULOG 2025: Liquor ban, no street parties

Garcia also bans the conduct of any street party “in any area within Cebu City from January 18 to January 19.”

“This is to ensure that public thoroughfares are free from any disruption and obstruction which may affect immediate emergency response or rescue operations and rendition of government service/s, and to ensure the maintenance of public security and safety for all,” the EO said.

Aside from that, Garcia also formalized the liquor ban during Sinulog.

This means that any sale, distribution, and consumption of any intoxicating beverages are prohibited along the processional route between 6:

6 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on January 18 (for the Solemn Foot Procession).

Moreover, the same prohibition will be applied within a 300-meter radius on both sides of the Sinulog parade route between 12:01 a.m. and 10 p.m. on January 19.

“Establishments outside the area specified shall be allowed to sell intoxicating beverages provided that the sale and consumption thereof shall be strictly within establishment premises only and are required to impose self-regulation and self-discipline measures within their premises.”

Additionally, for public safety, all “glass bottles” of “all beverages” and other fragile containers are prohibited. Instead, the public is urged to use paper cups.

Consequences

Any breach of the provisions outlined in the EO will result in liability for the individual, establishment, or entity responsible for the violation.

Establishments or juridical entities found in violation may lose their business permits. Violations committed by individuals will be addressed in accordance with applicable laws.

Consequently, law enforcement agencies are tasked to ensure the implementation of the EO.

