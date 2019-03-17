2 killed in Talisay City drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shootout with the police at dawn today in Cantonville, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, 10.2 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Drug Enforcement Unit operatives of the Talisay City police were implementing a drug bust when the two suspects fought back leading to the shootout, said PO3 Glenn Besande of the Talisay City Police Station.

He identified the slain suspects as Jesson Aniñon, the target of the buy bust, and his alleged cohort, Aldrick Depariene.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) of the city’s police are still in the area processing the crime scene. /elb