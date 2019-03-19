NBTC Nationals: SWU-Phinma moves on to next round; Cebuano Enriquez helps NU advance 

Cebu City, Philippines — The reigning NBTC Cebu champions Southwestern University-Phinma Baby Cobras are through to the next round after they demolished the Dolores National High School, 103-49, in the Chooks-to-Go/NBTC League 2019 National Finals Presented by SM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Palm Marina court in Pasay City.

The win placed the wards of head coach Jerry Abuyabor into the Supreme 16, round where the competition is expected to get a lot tougher.

NBTC Cebu MVP Kent Sanchez lived up to his billing as he scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field while also adding three boards and two assists.

Big man King Cabansay notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Dezeo Villanueva chipped in 12.

Diminutive guard Kendall Limana also impressed as he pulled down 11 rebounds to go with his six points.

Meanwhile, Cebuano guard Steve Nash Enriquez made the most out of his 17 minutes of action as he piled up 17 points in the Nazareth School of National University-Manila’s 135-45 win over the Isabela Colleges-Cauayan at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Terrence Fortea led the Bullpups’ balanced beatdown with 19 points on 4-of-11 shooting from downtown.

The defending national champions showed why they are the country’s best high school team as they pounced on Isabela with an early 37-4 barrage in the opening canto. NU kept its foot on the gas from then on, clinching a 50-point lead, 62-12, after a Reyland Torres fastbreak layup near the end of the first half.

They then pushed their gap up to 93 points in the final frame as 13 of 15 players breached the 10-minute mark in the runaway victory.

FilAm Sports USA also continued their dominant stretch, drubbing Perpetual Help-Jonelta Laguna, 86-55.

Lanky forward Kainoa Ballungay had another great outing, leading the Fil-Ams with 24 points and 10 rebounds, including 11 markers in the first quarter alone. The 6-foot-7 swingman hailing from Ilocos Norte is averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds in two games so far in the tourney.

FilAm Sports now moves on to the Supreme 16 to face either the Kai Sotto-led Ateneo de Manila Blue Eaglets or the Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite.

Jeron Artest, son of NBA champion Metta World Peace, added 12 points in this one with 10 boards and six assists. Reigning FIBA Under-17 World Cup MVP Jalen Green, meanwhile, chipped in 11 markers and four dimes. /bmjo