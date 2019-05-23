Central Visayas men’s hoops squad makes Prisaa Nationals semifinals

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas seniors basketball team inched closer to its fourth title in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games.

This after the team manned mostly by members of the Cesafi men’s basketball champions University of the Visayas (UV), escaped Central Luzon (Region 3), 85-80, in the quarterfinals on Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, at the Almendras Gym here.

Topscoring for the team coached by Jonel Maglasang was Gileant Delator with 26 points.

Central Visayas, which is beefed up by of one player from the Holy Name University and two from PMI Colleges Bohol, is still awaiting on who its opponent will be in the semifinals, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the same venue. /bmjo