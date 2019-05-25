Three Cebuano stars say thank you as ABS CBN marks 65 years in industry

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano stars Sheena Belarmino, Kim Chiu, and Matteo Guidicelli join the rest of Kapamilya stars who thanked the ABS-CBN Network which celebrated 65 years in the Philippine industry.

For Belarmino, she expressed how grateful she was for the opportunity that the network had given to her through an Instagram post.

She also called the Kapamilya Network as her second home and family for her being three years in the industry.

“Thank you po sa mga opportunity na patuloy niyo pong ipinagkaloob sa akin at thank you din po sa paghubog at paglawak ng aking mga talento,” she said.

(Thank you so much for all the opportunities that you have given to me and for molding my talent.)

Belarmino joined several competitions in ABS-CBN like “Tawag ng Tanghalan,” “The Voice Kids,” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Recently, the young Cebuana singer is performing at “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP.”

Guidicelli, for his part, shared a photo of the network’s official 65 years logo.

“The gates opened up from this life changing network. Thank you for the opportunity to be able to be part of every Filipino life,” he said.

The Cebuano actor has been with the network for 10 years.

He has joined several television series such as “Bagani,” “Dolce Amore,” “Toda Max,” “My Binondo Girl,” and “Kung Fu Kids.”

Just like Belarmino and Guidicelli, Chiu also expressed how grateful she was to the network.

Chiu recalled on her Instagram post that she had been a fan of ABS-CBN shows, and one day she would also inspire others on television.

“I am forever thankful to ABS CBN for touching our lives and people across the world,” she said.

The Cebuana won the first edition of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Teen Edition in 2006.

She starred in some Kapamilya series including “My Girl,” “Kung Tayo’y Magkakalayo,” “My Binondo Girl,” “Ina, Kapatid, Anak,” “Ikaw Lamang,” “The Story Of Us,” and “Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin.”/dbs