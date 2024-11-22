Shooting in California kills Fil-Am siblings

A gunman shot and killed four people, including two Filipino American (Fil-Am) siblings, at a residence in Lancaster, California, where a house fire also broke out over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified three of the victims as 26-year-old Christine Asa-Ca, 21-year-old Javi Maquindan, and 24-year-old Edwin Garcia.

Asa-Ca and Maquindan are siblings. Garcia was Asa-Ca’s fiancé. The shooting victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim has not been identified as of press time.

The shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Firefighters dispatched to the one-story home at 1:43 a.m. had the fire out at 2:20 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) officers responded to a 911 call from a teenager, a family member living in the same household at 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, reporting that individuals were shot, the LASD bulletin stated.

“She called 911. She stayed in her room because she was scared, and that’s when the deputies were able to locate her, extract her from the home,” LASD Detective Steve DeJong told CBS News. “She probably could have suffered some life-threatening injuries.”

Family appeals for help

When the deputies arrived, they found the house engulfed in fire and heavy smoke.

Jasmine Maquindang described Christine and Janvi in a social media post as “deeply caring, young individuals with a bright future ahead.”

The family of the Fil-am siblings has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

“We hope to cover their funeral expenses and to support our younger siblings as they try to heal and navigate this difficult time,” the page stated.

