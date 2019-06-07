Outstanding offensive showings in MCBL games 

Cebu City, Philippines—Rickymhar Berdin scored 43 points to lead the Hotshots 5.0 to a 101-97 win in double overtime over Alpha in the Metro Cebu Basketball League last weekend at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Berdin added 11 rebounds and three steals in a scintillating performance that shoved the Hotshots to the next round of the playoffs.

There were a few more outstanding performances in the games last weekend as Nicole Justiniares put up 39 points in Liquid Tritontek’s 76-71 win over Imperium.

Nelson Caballero also had 40 points to lead the Pyramid Saints past Bellagio, 103-86.

Meanwhile, former Adamson Baby Falcon Denzel Sabroso scored 30 points to go with five rebounds and five assists as the Blue Titans disposed of Mahogany, 95-82.

Ranel Cortes flirted with a double-double as he had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Boss Kalo past Regla Basketball, 78-58.

Toytoy Minoza, on the other hand, scored 23 points and hauled down 12 boards as the Tune Squad upended Freeasia, 86-79.

Christopher Obeso also sizzled with 22 points and six boards as Brinnovid toppled Kuz Control, 104-99.

Michael Balankig also starred in Highland BBQ’s 105-97 victory over the Ace of Spades with his 24 points, nine boards and four assists.

Other teams to advance were the Barracudas, which beat Gulfwar, 115-70; Island Premium Paints, which beat Ruyal E-Sports, 81-71; Nat’s Fish Crackers, which won over the Pañeros, 114-76, and the Raging Wolves, which clobbered the Naughty Kings, 98-73. /bmjo