Mayor Gullas vows Talisay City’s support to Ganados in her Miss U 2019 stint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor-elect Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas congratulated Gazini Christiana Ganados for winning the Miss Universe Philippines 2019.

An official statement was released by Gullas on his Facebook page on the afternoon of June 10, Monday.

“Dakong garbo, dakong kalipay natong mga Talisaynon kay ang kaanyag ug katahom sa atong kababaye-an nilutaw ug nihayag tibuok nasud,” he said.

(It is great pride and honor because the beauty of Talisaynon women shone, and the entire nation brightened.)

Gullas also talked to Talisay City Vice Mayor Alan Bucao to file a resolution commending Ganados for “putting the city in the limelight of beauties and intellect.”

The mayor-elect also assured Ganados of the city’s support in her Miss Universe 2019 stint.

Ganados is vying for the fifth Miss Universe crown for the Philippines.

Previous Miss Universe winners from the Philippines were Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

“We wish you success with our prayers as you will represent our country in the Miss Universe pageant this year,” Gullas said.

Aside from her upcoming international stint, Gullas also expressed support to Ganados’ advocacies which are elderly care and women empowerment.

Gullas did not just post his official statement on Facebook but he also shared a photo with the Cebuana beauty queen who had a courtesy call to Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas at the Talisay City Hall.

“Sharing this pic(ture) from April 16. Who would have known that 2 months later, you make Talisay proud as the new Ms. Universe Philippines. Congratulations Gazini,” he said on his post. /dbs