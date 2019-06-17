Ruiz, teammates dominate women’s division of Ylanan Memorial cycling race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team clinched three of the five titles on hand in the second edition of the Mark Ylanan Memorial Cycling Classic.

The road race held Sunday, June 16, 2019 brought participants to the southern parts of Cebu from the City of Naga to the town of Barili.

Pamela Jane Ruiz led the titleholders of the Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team after she bagged the women’s division title. The team actually hogged the top 3 in the division with Ruiz’s teammates Vylette Alvez and Lucille Mercado Ruiz finishing second and third, respectively.

Completing the top 5 were Arlette Almaden Maratas of Team TRIOVAL/Solane in fourth place and Rue Panibon of Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold in fifth place.

Junior boys 18

The other titles for Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team were contributed by Ryan Laordin who ruled the junior boys 18 and under division and Nilo Barbalose who topped this event’s men 50+ division for the second time.

Trailing Laordin were Ken Colmo of Team Hagoy Hagoy at second place and John Rusell Tampoy of Team Kalit in third place.

Barbalose, on the other hand, relegated both Team Amorganda cyclists’ Philip Sianz and Art Lambo to second and third places, respectively.

Alvin “Itok” Dela Torre of Team Cebulingit hoisted the men 39 & below title followed by Junreck Carcueva in second place and Paseo De Loon Team’s Niko Lumay in third place. Rounding up the top 5 were fourth placer Dongkey Sanchez, also of Keith DeFiebre Cycling Team, and fifth placer Jorice Zabate of Team Aison.

Men 40-49 division

Team Amorganda also had a title courtesy of Amon Espinoza who topped the men 40-49 division. Finishing second was Jiovani Delicia of Team F4 and at third was Jigger Dela Calzada of the Talisay Team.

From Naga, participants biked a total of 80 kilometers with 1,000 meters vertical feet climbed passing by Toledo City then on to Aloguinsan before ending in Barili.

A total of 150 cyclists with ages ranging from 13 to 65+ took part in the race organized to honor Mark Ylanan for his contributions to Cebu cycling. New for this year’s edition of the road race were the women’s division and the junior boys 18 and under division./dbs