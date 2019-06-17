Exec: Non-release of mobilization fund won’t affect resource center project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The civil works of the 20-story resource center at the Capitol shall continue despite the Provincial Treasurers Office’s refusal to release the P194-million mobilization fund for the project.

Provincial Engineer Hector Jamora, in an interview on Monday, June 17, said the contractor had not signified to halt the work despite it failing to collect the mobilization fee or the 15 percent downpayment of the P1.3-billion contract price.

“In so far as the implementation is concerned, there is no effect on the contractor. Kanang mobilization, prerogative ra gyud na niya nga mo-claim siya og advance payment. Dili man ingon nga kung dili siya matagaan kay mohunong siya. Ongoing man na na project,” said Jamora.

(It is the prerogative of the contractor to claim for an advance payment, but it doesn’t mean that it would stop its work if it will not be able to get the advance payment. The project is still ongoing.)

Provincial Treasurer Roy Salubre recently disapproved the disbursement voucher named under WT Construction, Inc., the contractor of the project, and noted that no payment shall be made for the project.

Incoming Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, a vocal critic of the project, has emphasized in previous statements that she had no plan to pursue the project when she would assume office on July 1.

The civil works for the high-rise edifice began in February 2019. At present, WT construction has demolished the old Bureau of Agriculture Extension (Baex) building and excavated the lot in preparation for the construction of the resource center.

A petition for an injunction against the construction filed by Garcia and outgoing Board Member is pending before the Regional Trial Court in Toledo City./dbs