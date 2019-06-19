Supervisor hacked by clerk in Talisay City roasted chicken outlet

Cebu City, Philippines—A supervisor of a roasted chicken outlet in Talisay City continues to recover from hack wounds he sustained on Tuesday noon, June 18, 2019, in Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City.

Jilios delos Santos, 42, was hacked at his back by Raymond Castro, a salesman of the same roasted chicken outlet, after a heated argument, according to the police.

Police Colonel Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, told CDN Digital that based on the initial data gathered, the suspect and the victim got into a heated argument because of work issues at the outlet they are working at.

Conag said his team responded to the hacking alarm at around noon. The suspect managed to escape when police arrived at the scene while the victim was immediately brought to the nearest hospital.

Castro will be facing charges of frustrated murder. /bmjo