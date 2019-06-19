Former Medellin mayor Ricky Ramirez shot dead inside hospital room

Cebu City, Philippines—Former Medellin town mayor Ricardo “Ricky” Ramirez was shot dead inside his hospital room at the Bomedco Medical Center in barangay Luy-a, Medellin town, northern Cebu past 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Winston Isiani of the Medellin Police Station said at least 10 armed men wearing bonnets disarmed the jail guard detailed outside Ramirez’ hospital room, barged into the room, then shot dead the mayor.

Isiani said the former mayor sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and his head.

Ramirez was 55 years old.

Read more: Former Medellin mayor subjected to greyhound while on hospital arrest, ‘contraband’ found

“Pagsulod sa mga armado nga tawo, si mayor nidagan ni siya sa CR unya didto na siya gipusil sa makadaghan nga higayon,” said Isiani.

(When the armed men came in, the mayor ran into the comfort room and it was there where he was shot several times.)

“Duna ni siya usa ka kauban nga BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) ug uyab sa iyang anak nga babayi. Gitiunan ang gwardya unya gikuhaan og armas,” he aadded.

(He was accompanied by someone from BJMP and the boyfriend of her daughter. But they were held at gunpoint and the guard was disarmed.)

Read more: CACHE OF GUNS IN EX-MAYOR’S HOME

Ramirez was arrested in 2017 for illegal possession of firearms after several high powered firearms were confiscated by the Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) during a raid at his house.

Police said they are still conducting a follow up investigation on the incident as of press time. /bmjo