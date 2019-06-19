“Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” goes into beta on PS4

Prepare your scoutflies and hot drinks for a new icy journey!

A masssive expansion of the popular Capcom’s game, “Monster Hunter World,” is set to release a two-part beta tests on June 21.

CapcomUSA said in an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 18, that the first beta test will be out on PS4 from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 23, exclusive for PlayStation Plus members.

Meanwhile, the second beta, which will be available for PS4 owners, will run from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30.

“Get a taste of the wintry Hoarfrost Reach with #Iceborne Betas on PS4,” the post said.

Monster Hunter World players is expected to indulge in an icy new world with brand-new story, more powerful monsters, and challenging rank master quests.

The official release of “Monster Hunter World: Iceborne” is set to release in PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2019. / celr