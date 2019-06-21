Netizens share amazing photos of ‘crown-shaped’ clouds, sunset split on social media

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Seldom do we see a formation of ‘crown-shaped’ clouds appearing on Cebu skies.

Netizens, who also caught a glimpse of the amazing phenomenon, could not help but share what they caught on their cameras.

CDN Digital first posted a photo of the “crown-shaped” clouds past 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Several netizens followed by posting their own photos of the cloud formation which they captured from their location in other parts of Cebu City and Cebu province.

The “crown-shaped” cloud formation was followed by a “sunset split” that appeared shortly after 6 p.m. of the same day.

Netizens saw the sky split into two colors, with one side in bluish-gray color while the other side was filled with bright lights.

Below are photos of the sunset split which netizens captured and posted on social media.