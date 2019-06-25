Naga road accident kills 2, injures 10 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two persons were killed while ten others were injured in a vehicular accident, Monday night, along the national highway in Barangay Langtad, Naga City.

The fatalities were identified as Wingelo Ugbamen, 18, and Archie Perpetua, 39.

Perpetua was driver of the passenger multicab that figured in the road accident while Ugbamen was one of his three passengers.

Police Staff Sergeant Neil Villaceran of the Naga City Police Station said that Ugbamen, a Dumanjug town resident, was already dead when brought to the South General Hospital while Perpetua died at 8:50 a.m. today, June 25, while undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Villaceran said that Perpetua’s Suzuki multicab collided with the Nissan Urban with plate number GAB 5788 and driven by Emmanuel Diez.

Diez, 24, is from Sibonga town.

Villaceran said that Diez’s vehicle was travelling to Cebu City from Sibonga town while Perpetua’s multicab came from Barangay Tangil in Dumanjug town, where he is also from.

The police investigator said that Perpetua lost control of his multicab the reason why it encroached the opposite lane of the national highway and collided with the van driven by Diez.

Villaceran said that Perpetua was trapped inside the multicab for a few hours before he was finally rescued and brought to the hospital.

Diez, who was among the 10 others who were injured during the collision, was also brought to the South General Hospital before he was transferred to the Carcar District Hospital earlier today.

Villaceran said that the family of Perpetua already expressed disinterest to file charges against Diez in exchange for financial aid to help in the multicab driver’s medical and burial expenses./dcb