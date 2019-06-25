Rico’s Lechon to open its biggest resto in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s best tasting Rico’s Lechon is set to open its biggest restaurant yet this Friday, June 28, 2019, with hopes of catering to more customers along its neighboring cities.

The 500 square meter branch will be the brand’s flagship outlet including four VIP rooms for meetings, gatherings, and special functions.

With a seating capacity of 300 people, Rico’s Lechon aims to cater to the needs of the growing Cebu Market including foreign visitors to share the craving for the crispy delicacy.

According to George Pua, Meat Concepts Corporation president, he sees the need to patronize and celebrate lechon with the opening of its new branch.

“Lechon is part of our heritage and culture … We should celebrate as every Filipino and foreigner love lechon,” said Pua.

Rico’s Lechon plates up its famous lechon in two flavors, original and spicy. They will also be offering new dishes namely, Grilled Pork Belly, Grilled Daing na Bangus, Ginataang Laing and many more.

Pua said that the restaurant would continue its commitment to delivering a world-class experience by making diners feel at home in contemporary classic interiors designed to showcase the “Old Cebu with a Twist.”

Founded in 1997, Rico’s Lechon will be turning 22 this August and promises to continue serving traditional Cebu roasted lechon while staying committed to its promise to the Cebu community.