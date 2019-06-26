Vice Mayor-elect Bercede to review Mandaue’s full face helmet, plastic ban ordinances

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines —Mandaue City Vice Mayor-elect Glenn Bercede plans to review two ordinances that was passed and implemented by the outgoing administration when they will assume office starting next week.

Bercede said that these ordinances were the full face motorcycle helmet ban ordinance and the plastic ban ordinance.

He said that they agreed with Mayor-elect Jonas Cortes to review those ordinances, because it had greatly affected the motorists passing in Mandaue City and establishments who were using plastic bags.

“Daghan man gung nanyabaw nga mga habal-habal driver ana kay abog baya kaayo atong karsada,” Bercede said.

(Several habal-habal drivers have been complaining since our roads are dusty.)

“Reviewhon na nato kay naa pamay mas labaw anang plastic (bag) sama anang mga junkfood. Kun moinom ka’g tubig, labay gihapon ka ug plastic,” he added.

(We will review that because discarded plastic packs of junkfoods are worse than a plastic bag. If you drink water from an automated tubig machine (ATM), you use plastic bags, then you still throw another plastic bag.)

Bercede said that these ordinances would need to be amended, depending on the pleasure of the public during a consultative meeting.

“Estudyohan gyud na nato pag-ayo. mag-consultative ta, mopatawag ta og public hearing para atong mahibaw-an kun unsay maayo para nila aron dili sila kaayo maapektuhan sa ordinansa,” he said.

(We will study it thoroughly. We will hold a consultative meeting. We will have a public hearing so that we will know

He said that the plastic ban ordinance was passed during his time, when he was the vice mayor then, but they did not implement the ordinance because of the several complaints that they had received./dbs