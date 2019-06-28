Artist amazed with portrait masterpieces of PWD painter from Bantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Photos of a painter without hands are now making rounds in social media after Facebook user Kevin Serad shared his portrait masterpieces online.

And these photos are again a reminder that we can do anything with sheer determination.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Serad said the person behind the amazing paintings is Henry Duragos, a person with disability (PWD) from Bantayan town, northern Cebu.

“Artist from Bantayan HENRY DURAGOS #kulbahinam #Salute #pleaseSHARE,” the caption of the post.

Serad, who is a full-time freelance visual artist, said that he saw Duragos’ works in an exhibit in Bantayan, where he also participated.

Duragos was among the participating artists in Bantayanons art exhibit, a group exhibition featuring the works of Bantayanon and Cebunano artists.

“Gi invite ko sa ako kaila para sa exhibit diri sa Bantayan para sa fiesta nila. Karon, pag anhi nako wala ko nag expect nga naay artist nga sama ni Henry Duragos PWD artist. Then pagkita nako ni tatay, na inspired ko niya morag nisampak sa ako huna2x ba nga walay rason ang tanan para mo dili ka,” the 24-year-old artist said.

(I was invited by my friend to participate an exhibit here in Bantayan town for their town fiesta. Then, when I arrived [here], I didn’t expect that there is a certain such as Henry Duragos, a PWD artist [who also participated the event]. When I saw tatay, I was inspired by him and realized that we have no reason to say no)

Check out tatay Henry’s works here:

Serad said that he was so amazed by Duragos’ ability to create portrait masterpieces without both his hands that he thought of sharing his talent to inspire other artists.

“Akong gi share kay para maka kita ang uban artist na dapat dli moundang sa art maski bisag unsa pay mahitabo. Makita man jud kang tatay na iya jud gipakita na dili hindrance iyang sitwasyon para dli maka paint,” Serad added.

(I shared [his works in social media] so other artists can see and realize not to stop doing, art whatever challenges will happen. We can see [the dedication of] tatay and he proves that his disability is not a hindrance for him to paint.)

As of Friday, June 28, 2019, Serad’s post has garnered 158 shares, and 358 reactions, and has received positive feedbacks from netizens online. /bmjo