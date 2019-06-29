Rough Seas: PCG rescues 130 passengers, 7 crew members from Getafe-bound fast craft

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fast craft that left the port of Cordova at 9:27 a.m. today, June 29, no longer made it to its destination in Getafe town in Bohol province after it encountered huge waves while traversing the Olango Channel.

M/V Sunriser 2 carried a total of 130 passengers and seven crew members, including the boat’s captain Bonifacio Dayanico.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, the spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas, (PCG-7) clarified that M/V Sunriser 2 did not encounter any engine problems contrary to earlier reports.

He said that Dayanico decided to cancel their scheduled trip to Getafe town and immediately called for PCG assistance to ensure the safe transfer of his passengers and crew members to dry land.

PCG sent four motorbancas at around 10:25 a.m. to facilitate the rescue of M/V Sunriser 2 passengers and crew members and brought these to the Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City.

Encina said they also sent medical personnel to check on the health condition of the vessel’s passengers and crew members. Rescue operation was completed before noontime.

PCG’s Special Operations divers also escorted the fast craft to a safe area, he added.

More photos below from PCG-7. /dcb