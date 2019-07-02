Police arrest minor with P1 million worth of illegal drugs in Labangon

(Updated, 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019) CEBU CITY, Philippines—A 17-year-old girl who is four months pregnant was arrested by authorities after being caught with at least P1.1 million worth of suspected illegal drugs at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Police Captain Joffrey Grande, chief of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office who was in charge of the buy-bust operation, said the minor was arrested with 175 grams of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) in South Osmeña Drive, Tres De Abril, Barangay Labangon Cebu City.

The girl admitted to her involvement on selling illegal drugs but said she was only doing it to save up for the delivery of her baby.

As of press time, the lass was brought to the Cebu City Police Office.

According to Grande, they were led to the girl after receiving a tip from someone who was arrested earlier also for illegal drugs. /celr, bmjo