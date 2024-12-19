Widow arrested for alleged harassment of college student

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 58-year-old widow was arrested after he allegedly touched the private part of a college student who did not respond when asked for the time.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on December 18, 2024, in Sitio Mahayahay 1, Barangay Poblacion Pardo, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified as Oscar Rubio, resides in the said area and is now detained at the Inayawan Police Station.

The victim, a 20-year-old college student, is also from the same place.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was on her way home when Rubio allegedly blocked her path and asked for the time. However, the victim did not respond and hurriedly left the area. The suspect then reportedly followed her, grabbed her right arm, and touched her private part.

The victim reported the incident to her brother-in-law, who is a policeman. He immediately responded and arrested the suspect. Rubio is currently under the custody of the Inayawan Police Station while awaiting the filing of appropriate charges.

During an interview, Rubio denied the allegations, claiming he merely asked the victim for the time. However, he admitted feeling slighted when the victim did not reply.

Rubio also alleged that he was surprised by his sudden arrest and claimed he was mauled inside the police station.

He stated that he is prepared to face any charges filed against him but intends to file countercharges against the student, the policeman who arrested him, and those he accuses of mauling him.

