Suspected food poisoning downs several guests at Imelda’s birthday bash

MANILA, Philippines — Around 137 guests manifested signs and symptoms of food poisoning while attending the 90th birth anniversary celebration of former First Lady Imelda R. Marcos in Pasig on Wednesday, Philippine Red Cross (PRC) said.

“According to reports, an estimated 2,000 participants were present in which at least 137 individuals suffered vomiting and dizziness,” PRC said in a Twitter post.

Eight PRC ambulances responded to an alleged food poisoning in a private celebration at the Ynares Sports Complex at 11:20 this high noon, July 3. According to reports, an estimated 2,000 participants were present in which at least 137 individuals suffered vomiting and dizziness.Â pic.twitter.com/cgsuj2iySr

PRC chairman Richard Gordon said the medic teams already brought three patients to Rizal Medical Center and assisted 25 others.

“PRC medic teams are currently responding to an alleged food poisoning incident at the Birthday Celebration of Ms. Imelda Marcos at Ynares Sports Complex this morning,” Gordon said in a Twitter post.

“They transported 3 patients to Rizal Medical Center and assisted 25 other individuals. Updates to follow,” he added.

The Eastern Police District (EPD) earlier said there were more or less 2,500 visitors present at the event.

The EPD said paramedics and first responders rushed to the scene to attend to the victims, who had episodes of vomiting and abdominal discomfort.

Further investigation is ongoing. (Editor: Gilbert S. Gaviola / Jonathan P. Vicente)