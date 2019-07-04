Thiam, Cachuela carry SWU-Phinma to victory over USC

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras got back on the winning track as they held off the Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 70-55, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

SWU-Phinma improved to 4-1 (win-loss), bouncing back after losing to the University of the Visayas in its previous game.

Senegalese wingman Lamine Thiam led the Cobras with 17 points while Red Cachuela added 16 markers.

The Cobras led by as many as 20, 35-15, as they held the Warriors to just two points for the first seven minutes of the second period.

USC finally got its rhythm, notably off-guard Froilan Mangubat, who scored the Warriors’ first seven points capped off by a triple to pull them to within eight, 47-55.

But SWU-Phinma held its ground behind Thiam, who sank two free throws and then a three-pointer to put the Cobras up, 64-53.

Cachuela then sealed the Cobras’ victory with consecutive three-point plays.

Dyll Roncal put up 14 while Shaquille Imperial tallied 11 for the team of head coach Mike Reyes.

USC, on the other hand, finished the first round with an even 3-3 record.

Mangubat ended up with 23 points but got little help from his teammates as nobody else reached double-figures. /bmjo