RDT Inc. squeaks past Phytons

Cebu City, Philippines—RDT Inc. escaped the Phytons with an 86-84 victory in the Duterte Basketball League on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Capitol Parish Gym.

Gems Arbilon led the way for RDT as he piled up 18 points, three bounds, two steals and three blocks while Mark Naraga helped him out with 17 markers.

In another game, the ARQ Builders continued their winning ways with a 79-66 win over the Huskies.

Christopher Obeso led the way with 21 points while Japanese big man Shohei Horigo added 10.

Suarez Filtration also routed Pagcor, 61-46, behind Dave Cabanilla’s 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

NJEB Construction, meanwhile, clobbered Airworks, 76-54, as Romar Gonzaga had 26 points while Jandel Sulit contributed 12 points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. /bmjo