USC grad tops June 2019 Interior Designer Licensure Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A graduate from the University of San Carlos – Talamban Campus made it to the top 10 of the June 2019 Interior Designer Licensure Examination.

Elise Cooper Lim placed fourth with a rating of 82.0 percent.

Lim is the only passer in the top 10 who came from the Visayas region.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, July 15, that 211 out of 320 examinees passed the licensure examination.

Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Main Campus was recognized as the top performing school with a passing percentage of 91.67.

Other examinees who made it to the top 10 were Ana Bernadine Carillo from the University of Santo Tomas (86.15 percent); Noelle Samantha Bernando from the De La Salle University – College of Saint Benilde (85.60 percent); Kaitlin Almira Sy from the De La Salle University – College of Saint Benilde (82.50 percent); Roxanne Salvador from the University of Santo Tomas (81.55 percent); Mutya Angela Bautista from the University of Santo Tomas (80.75 percent); Cedric Allan Paul Tagle from the Philippine Women’s University – Manila (80.30); and Micah Joy Guevara from the University of Santo Tomas (80.0 percent)./dbs