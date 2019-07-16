Comelec Manila proclaims Garganera as newest addition to Cebu City Council
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Councilor Joel Garganera was officially proclaimed earlier today, July 16, as the newest addition to the Cebu City Council in a brief ceremony held at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Intramuros, Manila.
Garganera will now sit as the 8th councilor in the city’s north district to replace three-term Councilor Sisinio Andales.
Garganera was elected the number 10 councilor in the May 13 midterm polls with a total of 96, 561 votes.
With Andales disqualification from holding office, he will now move up to the eight spot.
