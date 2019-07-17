Nala gets past Conquerors in Southside hoops
Cebu City, Philippines—Nala escaped with a thrilling 91-89 victory over the Conquerors in the Southside Basketball League Season 3 last weekend at the Sacred Heart Center basketball court.
Benjamin Cantal starred for Nala in the huge win as he strung up 36 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocked shots to come away with the Player of the Week plum.
In other games, former University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars standout Jayson Olbedado had 27 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block to lead the Happy Valley Walkers past the IBC Wildcats, 88-67.
Kheero Guanzon tallied 23 points and four steals in the Guardians’ 85-77 victory over the Hoops Junkies.
Also victorious were the Matadors, which won over the Bayhawks, 74-71, behind Vergel Penetrante’s 20 points.
And finally, the Warriors crushed the Grit N Grind Kings, 91-62. /bmjo
