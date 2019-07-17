Police nab security guard accused of rape 

Cebu City, Philippines—A man being accused of rape was arrested by the police in Barangay Tisa here on Tuesday night, July 16, 2019.

Police from Station 10, or the Labangon Police Station, nabbed 22-year-old Jade Celia, a resident of San Jose Extension, in Barangay Tisa.

Police Major Henrix Bancoleta, chief of the Labangon Police Station, led the serving of the warrant against the suspect on Tuesday night.

Celia, a security guard of a school in Barangay Tisa, will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 8353 or the anti-rape law, which is non bailable.

It was found out, based on initial investigation, that the suspect’s victim is a minor.

But the suspect, when asked to comment on the allegations slapped against him, defended himself, saying he did not rape the girl as he considered her as his girlfriend.

Police, however, said that while the suspect was in the custody of the police, another 17-year-old girl who claimed to be Celia’s girlfriend arrived at the station.

Meanwhile, police revealed that the suspect was already arrested before for illegal drugs but was able to post bail.

This time, though, he can’t get away as he is facing a rape case which is non bailable. The suspect is currently detained at the Punta Princesa Police Station. /bmjo