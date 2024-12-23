cdn mobile

Minibus crashes into house in Minglanilla

By: Paul Lauro - CDN Digital Correspondent | December 23,2024 - 10:00 AM

Contributed Photo via Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A minibus crashed into a house in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu injuring several people and causing heavy traffic early morning on Monday, December 23.

The accident reportedly happened around 6 a.m.

Initial investigations showed that the minibus departed from Sibonga and was bound for Cebu City.

When it reached the highway in Brgy. Tunghaan, Minglanilla, some witnesses reported seeing the mini-bus racing with another mini-bus before it lost control, encroached the opposite lane, and then crashing into a large house by the highway.

Several passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Fortunately, they were not serious and all remained out of harm’s way.

 

Meanwhile, authorities continue to look for the driver and the conductor, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident occurred.

Police continue to investigate the incident as of this posting. /clorenciana

