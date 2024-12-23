Minibus crashes into house in Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A minibus crashed into a house in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu injuring several people and causing heavy traffic early morning on Monday, December 23.

The accident reportedly happened around 6 a.m.

Initial investigations showed that the minibus departed from Sibonga and was bound for Cebu City.

When it reached the highway in Brgy. Tunghaan, Minglanilla, some witnesses reported seeing the mini-bus racing with another mini-bus before it lost control, encroached the opposite lane, and then crashing into a large house by the highway.

READ MORE

Bicycle rider dies after being run over by bus in Cebu City

Bus crash in eastern Brazil leaves 23 dead

Several passengers, including a 5-year-old boy, sustained injuries. Fortunately, they were not serious and all remained out of harm’s way.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to look for the driver and the conductor, who allegedly fled the scene after the accident occurred.

Police continue to investigate the incident as of this posting. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP