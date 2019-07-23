USC Warriors log crucial win against USJ-R Jaguars

Cebu City, Philippine—The Cebu Landmasters-University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors brightened their chances of advancing to the Final Four after they beat the University of San Jose -Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 71-66, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, July 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win improved the Warriors’ record to 5-6 (win-loss) and solidified their hold of the fourth spot and the final ticket to the semifinal round.

The Jaguars, on the other hand, ended their campaign in this tournament with a 3-9 card.

Sommy Managor led USC with 19 points as they survived a comeback attempt by USJ-R, which got back into the game behind the outside sniping of Justine Mondares.

Mondares sank four triples in the fourth.

Elmer Echavez led the Jaguars with 17 points. /bmjo