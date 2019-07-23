ROAD ADVISORY: Landslide in San Fernando, southern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines―A landslide occurred at the boundary of Barangays Tabionan and Tinubdan in San Fernando town, southern Cebu, around 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23.

No casualties were reported due to the incident, according to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in its Facebook page.

Motorists, who plan to pass through the area, are advised to take alternate routes as the road is still obstructed with the eroded mass of soil.

“Clearing operation started at 1550H (3:50 p.m.) and is still going on. However, operations may be halted due to bad weather,” the San Fernando MDRRMO post reads. / celr