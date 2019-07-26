CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs. SWU (college)
By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 26,2019 - 02:03 PM
Cebu City, Philippines–Check out photos of the game that saw the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras handing the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers their first loss of the tournament on Thursday night, July 25, 2019.
Read more: UV’s streak ends as SWU-Phinma chalks up come-from-behind win over reigning Cesafi champs
