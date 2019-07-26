CESAFI PARTNER’S CUP PHOTO GALLERY: UV vs. SWU (college)

By Jonas Rey N. Panerio |July 26,2019 - 02:03 PM

Cebu City, Philippines–Check out photos of the game that saw the Southwestern University (SWU) Cobras handing the University of Visayas (UV) Green Lancers their first loss of the tournament on Thursday night, July 25, 2019.

Read more: UV’s streak ends as SWU-Phinma chalks up come-from-behind win over reigning Cesafi champs

SWU-Phinma’s Gerald Fernandez tries a difficult layup. | Jonas Panerio

UV’s Gileant Delator tries a floater. | Jonas Panerio

Jancork Cabahug of UV is defended by SWU’s Ken Sanchez in transition. | Jonas Panerio

SWU-Phinma’s Red Cachuela attempts a midrange jumper. | Jonas Panerio

Dyll Roncal of SWU-Phinma attempts a floater. | Jonas Panerio

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.