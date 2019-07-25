UV’s streak ends as SWU-Phinma chalks up come-from-behind win over reigning Cesafi champs

Cebu City, Philippines—The Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras emphatically put an end to the ARQ-University of the Visayas’ (UV) unbeaten run as they topped the Green Lancers, 77-74, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win gave SWU-Phinma a 9-3 (win-loss) record as the Cobras secured the second seed and earn the last twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

In spite of the loss that dropped UV to 10-1, the Green Lancers will still be the top seed in the semifinal round, which begins on Monday, July 29.

The Cobras appeared out of it at the onset as they trailed by as much as 20, 11-31.

However, the ejection of head coach Mike Reyes, who got tossed after incurring two technical fouls, apparently lit a fire under the Cobras, who scored the game’s last 10 points to grab the win.

UV still held a 74-67 lead after a basket by Melvin Butohan.

But the resilient Cobras fought back with a triple by Lamine Thiam, a mid-range jumper by Red Cachuela and a floater by Gerald Fernandez that tied the game at 74-all with 1:21 to go.

Thiam then banked in a triple from straightaway to shove the Cobras into the lead, 77-74, with 42.6 seconds remaining.

UV still had a shot at tying the game as they regained possession with 7.8 ticks to go. However, Gileant Delator’s potential equalizing three-pointer fell way short to give the Cobras the morale-boosting victory.

Thiam led SWU-Phinma with 24 points while Shaquille Imperial banged in 12. Cachuela finished with 11 markers.

Ted Saga paced UV with 13 points even as Jancork Cabahug chipped in 12. Lass Coulibally and Butohan added 11 markers apiece. /bmjo