Concentrix Holds Cebu’s Largest Family Day With FUNATIX

CEBU City, Philippines — For many of us, spending quality time with loved ones doing things we enjoy is a highly valued experience and creates great memories. For the country’s largest private employer Concentrix, one of the ways to demonstrate how fanatical they are about their staff is to do just that – celebrate a Family Day in all its centers nationwide. In Cebu, where the company operates 9 of its centers, Concentrix’ event is the city’s largest Family Day, with over 20,000 attendees comprised of staff and their loved ones, family and friends.

Called FUNATIX, the event’s name is a shortened version of the phrase “Fun At Concentrix.” FUNATIX was held on July 28 for an entire day divided into two parts: first, the “choose your own adventure” called Family Getaway where staff can choose one of three locations and an assortment of rides, attractions, and family-oriented activities: World of Adventure at Anjo World Theme Park, Merryland at St. James Amusement Park or Funtastica at Mountain Wing in SM Seaside; followed by an evening concert at the Marreco Square that featured popular Filipino bands Sponge Cola and Rocksteddy, electronic dance music DJ’s, local artists, a fashion show and an inter-site street dance competition.

“At Concentrix, we strive to provide an environment where we treat one another like family, and show our appreciation for the contributions of our staff and for those whom they support and work hard for – their actual family and loved ones. With our yearly Family Day, we demonstrate our Culture of being fanatical about our staff by investing in what matters to them,” shares Claire Alfonso, Vice-President and Business Delivery Leader.

Check out these fun photos and posts and find more about FUNATIX: Concentrix Cebu’s Family Day 2019 by using the official hashtags #CNXFamilyDay2019 and #CNXFunatix2019 or visiting www.facebook.com/ConcentrixPH.