Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception moved to Dec. 9

MANILA, Philippines — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila on Saturday reminded the faithful that the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Dec. 8, Sunday, will be moved to the following day, Dec. 9, Monday.

In a statement on its website, the archdiocese said the celebration of the Second Sunday of Advent on Dec. 8 takes precedence over the feast of the Immaculate Conception.

“The norms of the liturgical calendar provide that in cases when there is a concurrence of a solemnity and a Sunday of Advent, the Sunday of Advent takes precedence over the solemnity,” the archdiocesan circular said.

The holy day of obligation to attend mass on Dec. 8, will also be transferred to Dec. 9.

With the transfer of this year’s feast to Dec. 9, Catholic schools and institutions are expected to have no classes or work.

The Church marks the end of the current liturgical year with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King on Sunday. The new liturgical year begins with the Advent season followed by Christmastide.

