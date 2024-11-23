PSC heightens alert after Sara’s assassination remark

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Security Command (PSC) on Saturday said that it has “heightened and strengthened” its security measures after Vice President Sara Duterte’s assassination remark toward President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

PSC said that security measures were done “pursuant to the directive of the Executive Secretary.”

“Any threat to the life of the President and the First Family, regardless of its origin—and especially one made so brazenly in public—is treated with the utmost seriousness,” PSC said in a statement.

“We consider this a matter of national security and shall take all necessary measures to ensure the President’s safety,” PSC added.

The Presidential Communications Office, in a statement on Saturday, said that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has referred the “active threat” to the PSC “for immediate proper action.”

Assassination remarks

Duterte held an online press conference early Saturday morning where she said that if she was killed, she ordered someone to kill the President, First Lady Liza, and the Speaker. She also claimed that the order was “no joke.”

Further, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil on Saturday ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to investigate the assassination remarks of Duterte.

PNP in a statement also said that it “recognizes the grave nature of this matter” adding that it “will take necessary legal actions in accordance with the law.”

House Assistant Majority Leader and Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong on Saturday called for “heightened security measures” for the president and his first lady and the House speaker, emphasizing that they need to be protected from any harm.

“Ang Pangulo at ang Speaker ay mahalagang haligi ng ating demokrasya. Anumang banta laban sa kanila ay banta rin sa seguridad ng ating bansa. It is imperative that we ensure their safety at all costs,” Adiong said in a separate statement.

(The President and the Speaker are important pillars of our democracy. Any kind of threat against them is also a threat to the security of our country. It is imperative that we ensure their safety at all costs.)

Incites fear

Adiong also said that the remarks incites fear and division and should not be taken lightly.

“Kung may mga isyung kailangang harapin, dapat itong sagutin nang maayos at direkta. Threats have no place in governance, especially against our top leaders,” Adiong added.

(If there is an issue that needs to be faced, it should be faced properly and directly. Threats have no place in governance, especially against our top leaders.)

Duterte held the press conference after her chief of staff, Office of the Vice President (OVP) Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez was detained at the House of Representatives after being cited in contempt during a hearing on the alleged misuse of public funds of the OVP.

Duterte visited Lopez at the House on Thursday night, and later chose to spend the night as she vowed to protect her chief of staff.

Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua on Friday ordered the detention transfer of Lopez to the women’s prison in Mandaluyong City.

However, House Sergeant-at-arms Napoleon Taas said in a press conference on Saturday that Duterte blocked the House from implementing the order.

