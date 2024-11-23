Sara blocks execution of House order on Lopez detention change

MANILA, Philippines — House Sergeant-at-Arms Napoleon Taas said that Vice President Sara Duterte stopped the House of Representatives from implementing its order to transfer her chief of staff to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

Taas said in a press conference Saturday that Duterte “physically” meddled to forestall the serving of the transfer directive to Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, who was initially ordered detained at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

The House committee on good governance and public accountability held Lopez in contempt during a hearing on the alleged misuse of public funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under Duterte.

“The execution of this lawful order was directly obstructed by Vice President Sara Duterte, who took the extraordinary step of introducing herself as Atty. Lopez’ legal counsel and physically intervening to prevent the service of the transfer order,” Taas said.

“This act of interference demonstrates a blatant disregard for institutional authority and due process, setting a dangerous precedent of abuse of power,” he added.

Visitation limit

Duterte visited Lopez at the House on Thursday night, and later chose to spend the night as she vowed to protect her chief of staff.

Eventually, Vice President Duterte proclaimed that she would stay in the office of her brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte,“indefinitely.”

Taas also disclosed that Duterte’s refusal to heed the request of the House leadership for her to leave the Batasang Pambansa Complex after the 10 p.m. visitation limit resulted in a lockdown of the entire House premises.

The House sergeant-at-arms said Duterte disrupted the operations of the lower chamber, disregarded rules on visiting detainees, and compromised security protocols by bringing “excessive and authorized” armed presence within the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

“The vice president’s actions caused significant disruptions including excessive resource strain, the allocation of security personnel and compromising safety within the House premises,” Taas stressed.

Detention transfer

The detention transfer order on Lopez was issued by Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, who explained that the directive was due to security reasons.

According to Chua, they received a letter from Rep. Paolo Duterte stating that he allowed his sister to stay in his office and that Vice President Duterte requested that she be permitted to jog within the House premises. Chua said they referred the matter to the House sergeant-at-arms.

However, they found out that the requests were being posted on social media, leading House members to feel “alarmed” and prompting the convening of a special session through Zoom.

“Isa po sa napag-usapan ay ‘yung mga security risk, hindi lang po ng ating House of Representatives pati na rin po ng ating vice president. Kaya napagdesisyunan ng mga miyembro na i-transfer sa pasilidad na mas may kapasidad, may kakayahan na mai-secure,” Chua said.

(One of the things we talked about was the security risk, not just of the House of Representatives, but also of the vice president. That’s why we decided to transfer her [Lopez] in a facility that has more capacity to secure.)

Health issues

Taas also confirmed that Lopez was rushed to the hospital on Saturday morning due to health issues. He said that the result of her initial tests came out normal and “panic attack is the observation.”

Lopez was first brought to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center and then transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

“Doon sa Veterans, ang result is normal ang lahat ng vital signs, even her ECG. Kaya nagtataka kami kung bakit kinakailangan pang ilipat at ipacheck pa sa St. Luke’s. Perhaps, second opinion, just for added peace of mind,“ Taas said in a press conference Saturday.

(At Veterans, the result is all vital signs are normal, even her ECG. That’s why we’re wondering why the need for her to be transferred and checked at St. Luke’s. Perhaps, second opinion, just for added peace of mind.)

