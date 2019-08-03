Scary text messages your mom sends when you are out late at night!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Horror movies usually don’t need a lot of lines to make you shiver, but so do some moms.

Mothers’ one-liner text messages will send shivers all over your body especially when you are out late at night.

When the word “Mama”, “Mom”, “Mommy” pops out on your phone at 12:00 midnight when you are out having fun or making a project in your friend’s house, then you can hear that familiar sound from the horror movies.

Let’s have a quick rundown as to what our mothers message us that would make us want to teleport from where we are back to our houses:

Where are you now— this simple question is just a teaser of what can possibly escalate into you not being able to get into your house when you come home an hour late after this message has been sent. Better tell her that you are already making your way back home. Be wise.

Why are you not home yet— uh oh! Mothers expect us to be home when we tell them we will be home at exactly 12 midnight, no matter the distance and circumstances. If you tell them that you are on your way home five minutes ago, they expect us to be at the doorstep after five minutes. They think we’re Flash, the famous superhero, you know.

Any plans of going home?— YES! make sure to reply immediately to this text. Grab that last drink or print those last pieces of paper as fast as you can before you become an orphan for one night.

Don’t come home— your reply to the last message arrived a little too late. Mothers mean serious business when they ask you to come home. This is not a drill for them. So, now, are you on your way home?

Placing all your clothes outside— I’m sorry for your soul, but you have unleashed the kraken in your mom. Don’t be surprised though when you come home to a door piled with your clothes. She sent you messages before she pulled out all your clothes and piled them right at the front door.

Mothers are known to be our number 1 protectors so these text messages are just their way of saying, “I care for you, come home,” but, of course, they have to spice it up a bit to make you come home a little bit earlier than expected.

But most often than not they would never really leave your clothes out or even lock you out, but brace yourself for some all-nighter nagging, which is still better than sleeping outside. I love you, Mom! /dbs