Planning for the weekend? Here are some suggestions

Cebu City, Philippines— It’s almost the weekend!

So, do you have any plans for the weekend aside from just lounging around on your couch the entire day?

If you don’t have one, CDN Digital will help you find what you can do to make this weekend worthwhile.

Beach therapy

Nothing is more soothing to the soul than to hear the crashing of the waves and just enjoying the powder-like sand in some of the beaches in Cebu. A weekend trip to the beach can really do you some good, mainly because it will take your mind away from what kept you busy the entire week. Head north or south, there’s always a beach that can help you relax!

Mountain relaxation

Camping, trekking, or hiking. Name it, you have it if you choose to spend your weekend to the mountains. The cool winds and the breeze will cleanse your mind and tired body. It surely helps you prepare for another round of battle ahead.

Adrenaline adventure

If you’re the adventurous type, then go try extreme activities. Go zip lining, swim with the sharks, or go caving. Try going outside your comfort zone! Who knows? You might come up with new and fresh ideas you can use in your job.

Food trips and picnics

Nothing can go wrong with food. Food is always the best remedy for a stressful week. Imagine eating and preparing your favorite dish with good friends and just talk about life and everything under the sun. Picnics are underrated for a weekend idea of fun but try it this weekend and you might even discover new places.

General cleaning

This isn’t really what many would like to do on a weekend. But there are those of us who would just want to stay at home on the weekend and make the most out of it to fix everything in our homes. Well, that also is a good idea to have a productive weekend. Because just like the beach and the mountains, a well-organized home helps you think clearly. /bmjo