Nearby destinations for a day of touring in Cebu City

Cebu City, Philippines— Cebu City is a city of life and colors.

Life, because of its amazing history, and colors, because it is the home to amazing places that will surely brighten up one’s day.

So if you would have extra time or have a friend or family member visiting from out of town, why not spend a day checking out the amazing sites the city can offer?

If you’re confused on where to go, fret no more because CDN Digital shares with you some of the most visited places in Cebu City that are just minutes away.

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño

The Basilica serves as the safe place for all Cebuanos, especially to devotees of the Sto. Niño. It is one of the top places visited by tourists when they come to Cebu. Inside, visitors will be greeted by the sights of people praying and the many relics and statues of the different saints. There is also a lot of history behind the oldest Roman Catholic church in the country, which was built on the spot where the image of the Santo Niño de Cebú was found during the expedition of Miguel López de Legazpi in the 1500s. A plus to a visit in the Basilica would be a chance to take a glimpse at the Magellan’s Cross that is just steps away from the main church’s main entrance.

Location: Osmeña Boulevard, Cebu City.

Sirao Flower Farm

Also known as the Little Amsterdam of Cebu, the Sirao Flower Farm is full of colourful flowers and great landscape scenery that is perfect for photoshoots. Visiting the place also gives one a breath of fresh air. A lot of food stalls surround the place so food won’t be a problem.

Location: Barangay Sirao, Cebu City.

Temple of Leah

This Greek-inspired temple will have you wondering if you are still in Cebu or have been teleported to Greece. The amazing architecture, a number of chambers including a museum filled with the personal belonging or collection of Leah Adarna will make you feel that you have visited every place in the world. The vast space in front of the temple is also a great place for a photo shoot.

Location: Roosevelt Street, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Fort San Pedro

This served as a military fortress of the Spaniards in the 17th century. It has now turned into a historical gem in Cebu as it offers everyone a glimpse of the past. The fort has a triangular shape, it has two sides facing the ocean and the other one facing land. The fort still has 14 cannons of the Spanish era, which, along with some old artifacts from the past, is some sight worthy of an Instagram post.

Location: A. Pigafetta Street, Cebu City

Larsian and Pungko-pungko sa Fuente

After all your trips around historical places in Cebu, you shouldn’t forget a visit to some of Cebu’s top food destinations. Thera are lot, to be honest, but these two are always what tourists come fore in Cebu. Larsian is located along the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda and is famous for its barbecue. It’s been there for quite some time now and is a favorite not only of tourists but also of locals. Pungko-pungko, meanwhile, can be found everywhere but this one also located along the rotunda seems to offer a different experience. It features fried street food like pork chops and pork intestines.

Location: Larsian is at Don Mariano Cui Street, Cebu City, while and Pungko-pungko sa Fuente is in Don Julio Llorente Street, Cebu City.

Cebu is not just a great place for relaxation because of the variety of activities and places that you can visit in the province. However, Cebu City is also breathing with new and historical places, that you might want to visit one day just to feed your curiosity. /dbs, bmjo