26-game losing streak ends for Executive Boutique/Select Voicecom Bulldogs

Cebu City, Philippines—The nightmare is finally over for the Executive Boutique/Select Voicecom Bulldogs as they finally got a win in the City Sports Club-Cebu E-Leagues for Basketball Season 15 with a 58-48 victory over the Cognizant Tech Solutions Tikas on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the City Sports Club-Cebu Gym.

The Bulldogs hold the record for the longest losing streak in league history after they failed to register a single victory during the 2011-2013 seasons.

Their return to the Evo League after a six-year absence did not change much as they started off with two straight losses that padded their losing slump to an incredible 26 games.

That ignominious record of futility finally ended on Sunday, thanks to the combined efforts of guard Aristotle Alcos and Yvesse Carlo Suan. Alcos finished with 14 points, three assists, three steals and a rebound, while Suan had 12 points, five boards, two assists and a steal.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-2 (win-loss) while the Tikas dropped to 0-2.

In the other EVO League games, the Dynata Warriors routed the Demand Science Paladins, 63-47; the Iploy Barracudas beat the Medspecialized Unicorns, 71-63, while the Tech Mahindra Tech Mighties handed the Amazon Aces their first loss of the tournament, 77-69.

Tommy Spencer Ugsimar scored 24 points to lead the Warriors, who climbed to 2-1.

Chivas Menchavez produced 26 points, Nikki Villarin tallied 16 markers, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, while Nino Angelo Manal had 10 points, 11 boards, three steals and an assist as Iploy evened up its record to 1-1.

Meanwhile, the Tech Mighties bumped their record to 3-0 behind Robert Rebano, who came up with 17 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Over in the Elite Classic division, the defending champions Sykes Pioneers nabbed another win as they crushed the Eperformax Reds, 93-50. Janjan Auditor scored 26 points, Bryan Divinagracia added 12, while Earldred Montilla put up 11 for the 2-0 Pioneers.

The Accenture Sharks also joined the Pioneers at the top of the standings after destroying the QBE Generals, 75-54.

Aldene Jay Batino led the Sharks with 15 points, while Archie Brian Batua, Sherwin Resilla, Ryan Veloso added 14, 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

The Concentrix Converters also improved to 2-1 after they handed the Dreamscape Lions a 75-64 drubbing. /bmjo