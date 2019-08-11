Clear skies ahead for Cebu — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Clear skies are expected to greet the celebration of the Eid-al Adha in Cebu on Monday, August 12.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan, said they had not monitored any weather system that might directly affect Cebu in the next five days.

Eclarino said that from Monday, August 12, until Friday, August 16, the temperature in Cebu would play around 27 to 34 degrees Celsius. The heat index is also likely to reach 39 to 40 degrees.

“Balik na ta sa atong init nga panahon. Diri sa Visayas, sunny and partly cloudy ta ug naay isolated rainshowers. Mostly afternoon na siya ngadto sa evening,” Eclarino said.

(We are back to humid weather this week. Here in the Visayas, we will experience sunny and partly cloudy weather with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.)

“Sa atong five-day weather forecast, wala pa man mi namonitor nga possibleng modevelop into a low pressure area,”he added.

(Based on our five-day forecast, we have not monitored any weather system that may develop into an LPA.)

Eclarino added that moderate to rough sea conditions were likely to be experienced in Cebu and Bohol.

However, these do not meet the criteria for the issuance of a gale warning yet.

The western and eastern seaboards of the Visayas, however, would continue to be under gale warning, Eclarino said./dbs