Ms. Millennial PH 2018 Shaila Rebortera showcases Santa Fe, Cebu in noontime show 

Cebu City, Philippines—There is more to see in Cebu.

This is how Miss Millennial Philippines 2018 Shaila Rebortera described Cebu in a video released by “Eat Bulaga’s!” page on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

She told CDN Digital that it was the noontime show’s choice to take the audience to Santa Fe, Bantayan Island in northern Cebu.

Rebortera showed the wonders of Santa Fe, Bantayan Island in a 2-minute video including Balidbid Mangroves, Maricaban freshwater, and Virgin Island.

“Lingaw!! Pero nabitin ko. We only stayed for two days. Kuwang gyud kaayo siya if you want to explore the town,” the 23-year-old Cebuana said.

(I had so much fun but two days are not enough to explore the town.)

Santa Fe is one of the three towns in the island along with Bantayan and Madridejos

While in Santa Fe, Rebortera also tried “taguangkan” or chicken ovary, a popular street food in the town.

Rebortera joined a local while grilling the chicken ovary which she considered her favorite part in her two-day visit.

“First-time nako maka try og taguangkan. Dali kaayo mahurot og magsugba ka kay best seller nila didto,” Rebortera said.

(It was my first time to try taguangkan. The street food is their best seller.)

This is her second video promoting Cebu in “Eat Bulaga!”

The first video was released during her stint in Miss Millennial Philippines 2018, a pageant and one of the segments of the noontime show.

Her first video featured lechon (roasted pig) in Talisay City, Cebu Safari and Adventure Park in Carmen, sardine run in Moalboal, Kawasan Falls in Badian, and Magellan’s Cross and Yap-Sandiego House in Cebu City.

Rebortera also confirmed to CDN Digital that the recent video is one of the teasers that Miss Millennial Philippines 2019 is happening soon.

The last part of the video, the Cebuana beauty queen said, “Marami pang natatagong yaman ang Cebu at ang buong Pilipinas na naghihintay lamang na ma-discover! Yan ang sabay nating tutuklasin sa Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.”

(Cebu and the entire Philippines has too much to offer that are waiting to bee discovered. Let’s discover those in the Miss Millennial Philippines 2019.)

Rebortera is the first Cebuana to win the Miss Millennial Philippines title.

This year, Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 and Reyna ng Aliwan 2019 Nicole Borromeo is up for the challenge to represent Cebu in the same competition. /bmjo