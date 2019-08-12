SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament: Ateneo de Cebu defeats SWU-Phinma in Sunday’s game

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The SHS-Ateneo de Cebu and the University of San Carlos thrashed their respective foes in the Passerelle division of the SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament on Sunday, August 11, at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball courts along Mango Avenue, Cebu City.

Ateneo de Cebu routed the Southwestern University-Phinma, 81-25. The boys in blue leaned on a relentless defensive stand in the first half that saw them limit the Baby Cobras to a mere six points while scoring 43 of their own to build a massive 37-point lead.

Michael Asoro led Ateneo de Cebu in scoring with 12 points while Jared Bahay added 11.

USC also defeated the Sisters of Mary-Boystown, 61-29. The Allosada twins, Agamemnon and Archimedez, led the team with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

In the SBP division, Don Bosco beat Ateneo de Cebu, 40-32. Frank Ponio paced Don Bosco with 14 points while Xian Garcia added 11. /dcb